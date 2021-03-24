Passover-friendly cookies with AliBabka

Alison Gutwaks, Personal Chef at AliBabka, taught us a almond-chocolate cookie recipe that is safe for Passover.
Ingredients:
- Chocolate Almond Cookies
- 2 C. Whole Almonds
- 1 C. Sugar
- 1/4 tsp Cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. Salt
- 1 Egg
- 1 Egg White
- 1/4 tsp Almond Extract
- 3/4 Cup Semisweet Chocolate Chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 .
- Finely grind in food processor the almonds, sugar, cinnamon and salt.
- Add the chocolate and pulse a few times until finely chopped.
- Add in the egg, egg white and almond extract until mixture holds together.
- Moisten hands with water and roll into 1″ balls and place on parchment covered cookie sheet.
- Bake for 12 minutes.