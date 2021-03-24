Passover-friendly cookies with AliBabka

Alison Gutwaks, Personal Chef at AliBabka, taught us a almond-chocolate cookie recipe that is safe for Passover.

Ingredients

  • Chocolate Almond Cookies
  • 2 C. Whole Almonds
  • 1 C. Sugar
  • 1/4 tsp Cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp. Salt
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 Egg White
  • 1/4 tsp Almond Extract
  • 3/4 Cup Semisweet Chocolate Chips

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 .
  • Finely grind in food processor the almonds, sugar, cinnamon and salt.
  • Add the chocolate and pulse a few times until finely chopped. 
  • Add in the egg, egg white and almond extract until mixture holds together. 
  • Moisten hands with water and roll into 1″ balls and place on parchment covered cookie sheet. 
  • Bake for 12 minutes. 

