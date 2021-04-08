Pasco Beer and Burger Festival



Pasco County Beer & Burger Festival Sponsored by T-Mobile Single Day Food & Craft Beer Competition & Country Music Festival It’s 2021 and the best Beer & Burger Festival in Tampa Bay has finally reached Pasco County and it couldn’t be better timing. This family-friendly, live, in-person event includes 10 Burger Artisans, 10 Craft Brewers with in-person sampling, and 4 live performances. The show will take place on April 10th at Land O Lakes Heritage Park from 12pm to 8pm and open to the first 2000 guests only. Live Music Performances 12:30 PM – Fast4Ward | 2:30 PM – Southbound 75 | 4:30 PM – Crossfire Creek | 6:30 PM – National Toby Keith Tribute – Beer for my horses OVER 25 UNIQUE CRAFT BEER SAMPLES – 12p to 3p* (while supplies last*) All adult guests over 21 years old with valid ID will have access to Craft Beer samples from 10 local Pasco County Breweries including Coppertail Brewing, Dissent Brewing Co, Craft Life Brewing, Double Branch Artisanal Ales, In the Loop Brewing, Welton Brewing, KEG Brewing, Afford-A-Brew, Tonka’s Tap House, & Wiregrass Brewing Company. Sampling is only from 12p to 3p while supplies last so come early to enjoy samples from all the brewers. Then vote for your favorite! Winners from the craft beer sampling will be announced at 4:00pm sharp.

BURGER COMPETITION – 12p to 8p Tampa bay is home to numerous food trucks claiming to be the best and it’s time to find out. Guests must pick which food truck is their favorite and order their meals directly, and if they deem the food worthy, they can cast a single vote per person for that food truck to win. The winning truck with the most votes will receive the first People’s Choice Best Burger award in the inaugural Pasco County Beer & Burger Festival. Try one, or try them all. Your choices will be tough between: Bacon Boss Food Truck, SC Grill, Slider Guys Food Truck, World Burger, Renegade Burger Co, SOL Burger, The Grub Tub, Sweet Suga Grillin’ & Jimmy Bodean’s BBQ & Catering. Judge’s Choice Winners Local social media influencers and foodie critics TBA have been invited to the show to officially judge each category based on special guidelines & criteria. The judge’s choice winners will be announced at 4:00 PM for Craft Beer and 8:00 PM for the Burgers. They will each receive a special award plaque as well. Early Bird Tickets can be purchased online only for just $10 until April 2nd at Midnight. Then general admission tickets are on sale online or at the gate for just $15. Kids under 12 enter for free. Pet-friendly. No outside food or drink allowed. All beer sales benefit The Stano Foundation local Pasco County charity non-profit supporting our troops overseas.



SAFETY MEASURES Safety is always a concern but more so in 2021 due to COVID-19. We are utilizing the same safety methods adopted by local sporting events and theme parks. Guests showing symptoms of illness are asked to stay home. Guests will be asked to wear masks in all high traffic areas of the event including beer sampling, food lines, & entry. Extra space will be available in the concert field for family units to successfully social distance while enjoying the show. Limited meal seating will be available under the tent on first come, first served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to set up their own space in the event. VIP Spaces are sold out. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event for sanitization. Tickets are limited to the first 2000 guests due to size restrictions. Get yours online today to ensure you can get in on event day. This event is expected to fill up quickly due to high demand. Florida Penguin Productions is a local Tampa Bay event company with 30 years of experience in the Tampa Bay event industry. Our events bring economic growth to our Tampa Bay communities and offer a fun affordable experience for the whole family and jobs to thousands of employees, gig workers, and small businesses each year. We could not do it without our sponsors, vendors, patrons, volunteers, and charity partners. Thank you for understanding and abiding by the limitations imposed to ensure we can all get back to a normal life and as have fun as safely as possible. #followthepenguins

WHEN & WHERE April 10th, 2021 | 12p – 8p Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park | 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd, Land O’ Lakes, FL 34639 Contact 727-674-1464 for questions about the event, tickets, procedures, or limitations. Facebook @florida penguin productions IG @flpenguinproductions www.floridapenguinproductions.com ##### Media: Media are encouraged to attend but please confirm in advance for a press pass and guest list. Photos and video are permitted. Please contact kevin@FloridaPenguinProductions.com or (727) 674-1464 or for additional details and/or hi-res photos.