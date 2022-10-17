A local teacher gives our panel some advice on how to make the most of the parent/teacher conference in today’s Maggie and the Moms. We also debate the parenting trend known as “sittervising”. The hands-off approach is increasing in popularity as “helicopter parenting” wanes. Plus, with Halloween quickly approaching, we share our favorite Halloween hacks, including a clever and creepy way to pack candy.
Parents, here’s how to nail the parent/teacher conference
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
