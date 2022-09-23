Former Shark Tank contestant Jamie Ratner felt the “mom guilt” immediately after having a child. Torn between going back to work or devoting herself enitrely to her new baby, she came up with a solution. She decided to pursue her dream of launching her own business and figured out how to balance her passion with parenting. She shares her experiences and lessons in her new book, “ParentPreneurs”.
‘ParentPreneurs’: How to lose the ‘mom guilt’ and balance a career & parenting
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now