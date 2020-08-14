PANTRY PASTA

Serves 2 (with leftovers!)

Recipe Courtesy of Anthony Michael Contrino

FOR THE CRUMB TOPPING

2 tablespoons salted butter

2 small cloves garlic, grated with a microplane

½ cup panko

FOR THE PASTA

½ pound bucatini

2 tablespoons salted butter

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, sliced

4 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and rough chopped

¾ cup white wine

1 teaspoon chicken base (like Better Than Bouillon)

¼ cup finely grated pecorino, plus more for serving

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

MAKE THE CRUMB TOPPING: In a small skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the panko and cook, stirring constantly, until golden brown, for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer immediately to a plate.



MEANWHILE, MAKE THE PASTA: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the bucatini in the boiling water one minute short of al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.

In a large, high-sided skillet, melt the butter with the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring often, until softened and just beginning to color, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and artichoke hearts and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add the wine and chicken base and cook until the wine is almost completely evaporated, for about 2 minutes. Add the pasta, pecorino and ½ cup of the reserved cooking water, tossing to combine, and cook 1 minute more, adding additional cooking water as needed to create a sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Using tongs, plate the bucatini in bowls. Generously sprinkle the pasta with the crumb topping, and garnish with pecorino and freshly ground black pepper. Serve immediately.