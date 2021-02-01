Dr. Nieca Goldberg is Medical Director of NYU Women’s Heart Program, Senior Advisor Women’s Health Strategy NYU Langone Health, the founder and former Medical Director of the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women’s Health at the NYU Langone Medical Center and Clinical Associate Professor, NYU Grossman School of Medicine. She is also the Co-Medical Director of the 92nd Street Y’s Cardio Rehab Program, a cardiologist, author, radio show host on Doctor Radio SIRIUS XM 81 of “Beyond the Heart,” and a nationally recognized pioneer in women’s heart health. Dr. Goldberg is a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and started the “Go Red For Women” campaign.

Dr. Goldberg is the author of DR. NIECA GOLDBERG’S COMPLETE GUIDE TO WOMEN’S HEALTH. She has also authored the award winning and highly acclaimed book WOMEN ARE NOT SMALL MEN which was updated and titled THE WOMEN’S HEALTHY HEART PROGRAM – Lifesaving Strategies for Preventing and Healing Heart Disease published by Ballantine Books.