Maximize Space – First, you’ll want to wear your bulkiest or heaviest items on the plane. Compression packing cubes are also a great way to save space and keep your belongings organized – for example, I like packing all my shirts in one cube, pants in another cube, and so on. When selecting clothes to pack, I pick versatile pieces that can work for multiple outfits throughout my trip and follow the 54321 rule – this means for most week-long trips, you only need five tops, four bottoms, 3 accessories, 2 pairs of shoes and 1 swimsuit. To minimize wrinkles while saving space, I recommend rolling your clothes instead of folding them in your suitcase, and packing socks in the insides of your shoes. Take Control Of Your Toiletries – to keep my toiletries organized and leak-free, I like to separate like items into Ziplock baggies. Leak Locks – rubberized covers that seal any product – can also help prevent liquids from leaking all over your items. Swapping liquid toiletries for dry solid ones is also a game changer – it helps you save space and weight in your luggage or carry-on. Putting your toiletries in a foldable toiletry bag can also help you keep everything organized, and is particularly useful in small hotels or Airbnbs with minimal counter space. Stay Charged – if you’re traveling internationally, it’s important to bring an adaptor that can let you use your electronics in various countries. I’m a fan of this Amazon Basics charging cube that lets you charge ALL your electronics and works in every country in the world. Don’t Lose Your Mind Over Lost Luggage – Apple AirTags are a cheap and easy way to track your bags in the event they get lost. Pro tip: I put one in my passport holder if I’m traveling internationally, too. I also recommend taking pictures of items in your suitcase for insurance as you pack. If you’re checking a bag, I recommend packing 1 set of clothes in your carry-on or personal item in case your luggage gets lost or is delayed. Don’t Toss Your Shower Caps – If your hotel offers disposable shower caps as part of their bathroom amenities, hang on to these – they’ll be helpful for wet swimsuit storage, an impromptu cover for your camera if it’s raining, a rental bike seat cover, or as a shoe cover in your luggage.

Lastly, I always say the one essential you can’t forget to bring with you on any trip is your WITS! For more travel and packing tips, check out my Instagram page at @thepamelaholt.