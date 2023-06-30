  1. Maximize Space – First, you’ll want to wear your bulkiest or heaviest items on the plane. Compression packing cubes are also a great way to save space and keep your belongings organized – for example, I like packing all my shirts in one cube, pants in another cube, and so on. When selecting clothes to pack, I pick versatile pieces that can work for multiple outfits throughout my trip and follow the 54321 rule – this means for most week-long trips, you only need five tops, four bottoms, 3 accessories, 2 pairs of shoes and 1 swimsuit. To minimize wrinkles while saving space, I recommend rolling your clothes instead of folding them in your suitcase, and packing socks in the insides of your shoes. 
  2. Take Control Of Your Toiletries – to keep my toiletries organized and leak-free, I like to separate like items into Ziplock baggies. Leak Locks – rubberized covers that seal any product – can also help prevent liquids from leaking all over your items. Swapping liquid toiletries for dry solid ones is also a game changer – it helps you save space and weight in your luggage or carry-on. Putting your toiletries in a foldable toiletry bag can also help you keep everything organized, and is particularly useful in small hotels or Airbnbs with minimal counter space. 
  3. Stay Charged – if you’re traveling internationally, it’s important to bring an adaptor that can let you use your electronics in various countries. I’m a fan of this Amazon Basics charging cube that lets you charge ALL your electronics and works in every country in the world. 
  4. Don’t Lose Your Mind Over Lost LuggageApple AirTags are a cheap and easy way to track your bags in the event they get lost. Pro tip: I put one in my passport holder if I’m traveling internationally, too. I also recommend taking pictures of items in your suitcase for insurance as you pack. If you’re checking a bag, I recommend packing 1 set of clothes in your carry-on or personal item in case your luggage gets lost or is delayed. 
  5. Don’t Toss Your Shower Caps – If your hotel offers disposable shower caps as part of their bathroom amenities, hang on to these – they’ll be helpful for wet swimsuit storage, an impromptu cover for your camera if it’s raining, a rental bike seat cover, or as a shoe cover in your luggage. 

Lastly, I always say the one essential you can’t forget to bring with you on any trip is your WITS! For more travel and packing tips, check out my Instagram page at @thepamelaholt.