Overhaulin’

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

A team of ace mechanics and designers transforms mundane or even junky autos into unique custom cars under the watchful eye of auto design legend Chip Foose. After a creative ruse gets each car into the shop, the work is done unbeknown to the cars’ owners, deserving folks such as returning veterans or people who are down on their luck, and each episode concludes with a surprise unveiling of the revamped ride. “Overhaulin” debuted on TLC in 2004 and ran for five seasons, then re-emerged with new episodes on Velocity in 2012. Chris Jacobs and model Arianny Celeste co-host.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss