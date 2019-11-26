A team of ace mechanics and designers transforms mundane or even junky autos into unique custom cars under the watchful eye of auto design legend Chip Foose. After a creative ruse gets each car into the shop, the work is done unbeknown to the cars’ owners, deserving folks such as returning veterans or people who are down on their luck, and each episode concludes with a surprise unveiling of the revamped ride. “Overhaulin” debuted on TLC in 2004 and ran for five seasons, then re-emerged with new episodes on Velocity in 2012. Chris Jacobs and model Arianny Celeste co-host.