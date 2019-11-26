Overhaulin’

Butter and Sage Sauce

1 cup butter 3/4 cup grated parmigiano cheese 16 fresh sage leaves black pepper to taste ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

Wash and dry sage leaves and put to one side.

In a small saucepan, melt butter over a low heat.

When butter begins to sizzle and brown very slightly, add the fresh sage leaves. Fry for 20 to 30 seconds, being careful not to burn the butter.

Pour over cooked pasta, mixing in with the parmigiano cheese and black pepper to taste.

Optional – you can mix in ½ teaspoon of nutmeg when removing butter from heat.

Pici

4 cups "0" (I use all-purpose) 1 ¾ cups of warm water a pinch of salt 2 Tbs of extra virgin olive oil

Mix all the ingredients and work the dough well. Shape into a pancake of pastry high 1/ 2 cm and grease it, covered it and leave rest for about 15/ 20 minutes.

Cut a piece and roll. Remember to pull with one hand while rolling with the other.