Orange Cranberry Twists

Crust:

1 1/4 Cups of All Purpose Flour

1/8 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

1 Tablespoon of Granulated Sugar

8 Tablespoons of Cold Unsalted Butter

1/4 cup of Full Fat Sour Cream

Place the flour, salt and sugar in a food processor and pulse 3-4 time to combine.

Cut the butter into 1/2” squares and add it to the flour and pulse 12 times.

Add the sour cream and pulse 10-15 times until the dough starts to come together.

Divide the dough in half and form each portion of dough into a rectangle. Wrap them in plastic and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Filling:

4 Tablespoons of Granulated Sugar

2 Teaspoons of Orange Zest

3 Tablespoons of Dried Cranberries

3 Tablespoons of Room Temperature Unsalted Butter

In a small food processor or a bullet blender combine the sugar and orange zest and pulse until thoroughly combined. Add the cranberries and process until they are finely chopped and combined with the sugar mixture. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture is smooth. Set aside.

ASSEMBLY:

1 Beaten Egg with a pinch of Salt

2-3 Tablespoons of Granulated Sugar

Roll each piece of dough into a rectangle about 9” x 6”. Trim to even the edges. Have the short end facing you.

Spread half of the filling over the bottom half of the dough. Fold the dough from the top so that it covers the filling.

Gently roll the dough from top to bottom so that you flatten it a bit and it increase in length about 1”. Your rectangle should be about 6” x 5 1/2”

Cut the dough into 12 – 1/2” pieces from top to bottom.

Twist each piece about 2-3 time and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Press down the ends so that they don’t untwist. Place them in the refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes.

Brush each twist with the beaten egg and sprinkle with a little bit of sugar.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 16 minute, or until light golden brown. Place the pan on a rack and allow the twists to cool completely. Moving them before they are completely cool may cause them to break.