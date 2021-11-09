One with the Kitchen

Eggless Coquito
Recipe by Chris Valdes
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook time: 0 min
Total Time: 15 min
Ingredients:
* 1 (15-ounce) can cream of coconut
* 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
* 2 cups whole milk
* 6 ounces Rum
* 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
* 3 cinnamon sticks
* Nutmeg pinch optional
.
Directions:
In a blender, blend together all the ingredients (except the cinnamon sticks), until fully mixed.
Pour the drink mixture into a sealable container with the 3 cinnamon sticks and let sit overnight.