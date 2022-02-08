One Thousand Years of Slavery, a four-part docu-series narrated by Courtney B. Vance and executive produced by Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Bassett Vance Productions, that is set to premiere on Monday, February 7th to commemorate Black History Month on the Smithsonian Channel.

This four-part limited series uncovers the truth of a 1,000-year story of slavery across the world, as leading Black actors, celebrities and influencers such as Dr. Bernice King, Debbie Allen, Valerie Jarrett, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, Senator Cory Booker, Marc Morial (President of Urban League, former mayor of New Orleans) and Dule Hill, among others, go on journeys to confront their personal connection to slavery and its legacy today. From Africa to the Caribbean, from New Orleans to Istanbul, this special series explores slavery’s lasting and personal impact on individuals and society in order to reframe history. Slated to debut every Monday in February, Courtney B. Vance lends his voice to narrate all four-episodes of the limited series.