This March, the highly anticipated film One Second at a Time: Battling the Monster of Addiction premieres to audiences at the Tampa Theatre for the first time ever. The story of Christine, a Tampa area resident who struggled with substance misuse for over a decade and ultimately claimed her life at age 26, will be told through the words of her own journals and those who supported her through her long uphill battle.

The raw, emotional journey will chronicle Christine’s path in and out of nearly 20 recovery centers. After achieving sobriety for almost three years, her final relapse came in the fall of 2020 when she ultimately succumbed to a fentanyl overdose. Throughout her struggles, Christine, an avid soccer player known for her funny, kind, and energetic personality. In her journals, she expressed that she wished not to be defined by her disease but remembered for helping those also suffering. One Second at a Time, directed and produced by Tim Searfoss (Break Every Chain), will feature interviews with those closest to her, including her father and the film’s executive producer, Michael Ortoll. In his daughter’s memory, Ortoll founded the Christine Ortoll Charity to transform the lives of those affected by mental illness and substance abuse through initiatives focused on recovery.

“One Second at a Time is meant to paint a real picture of addiction and what it means to love and care for someone who is struggling, and to let others know that they are not alone and don’t need to go through what my daughter did. Help and support is available for you,” said Ortoll. “Christine wanted her legacy and the lessons she endured to positively impact others and show them that they’re not alone, which is why we are here today.”

One Second at a Time: Battling the Monster of Addiction will premiere at the 1,100-seat Tampa Theatre at 7:30 pm on Monday, March 27. The doors will open at 6:30 pm with a Q&A to follow the 80-minute screening. There is no cost to attend, but guests are encouraged to donate to the Christine Ortoll Charity online or at the door. The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N Franklin Street.

ABOUT THE CHRISTINE ORTOLL CHARITY

Founded by Michael Ortoll in 2021 in honor of his daughter who fought and lost a 10-year battle to substance abuse and mental illness, ultimately succumbing to a fentanyl overdose in late 2020. The Christine Ortoll Charity exists to transform the lives of those sharing a similar struggle so that they can seek recovery and thrive. Through supporting and leading initiatives, including the College Recovery Program, the charity has a goal that no individual will ever again be defined by their disease. For more information or to donate to the Christine Ortoll Charity, visit www.christineortollcharity.org.