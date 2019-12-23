One Pot Vegan Cooking

Hoisin-Glazed Stuffed Acorn Squash From Nicole Malik

These acorn squash look incredibly impressive, but this is one of the easiest recipes in this whole cookbook! Simply mix the chickpea stuffing and hoisin glaze in a big bowl, stuff your acorn squash and roast to perfection. You won’t believe how flavorful this is. This recipe is perfect for a romantic date night—or double it and invite the kids.

Serves 2

1 acorn squash, halved and seeds removed

Olive oil cooking spray

1 (15-oz [425-g]) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1⁄4 cup (40 g) chopped red onion

2 scallions, sliced, greens and whites separated

1⁄3 cup (10 g) chopped spinach

1⁄3 cup (80 ml) hoisin sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger paste (see note)

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C, or gas mark 5).

Place the acorn squash in a baking dish, cut sides up. Spray the squash lightly with the olive oil cooking spray. Bake the squash for 20 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the chickpeas, red onion, scallion whites, spinach, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic and ginger paste.

Remove the acorn squash from the oven. Stu the hollowed-out centers of each half with the chickpea filling. Gently brush some of the hoisin glaze from the stuffing over the exposed flesh of the squash. Return the squash to the oven and bake for 25 minutes, until it is tender.

Serve the squash topped with scallion greens.

note: Ginger is a flavor I love, and it makes an appearance in many of my dishes. I keep a tube of ginger paste in the fridge at all times. It tastes just like fresh ginger but is easier to use and keeps longer. If you prefer, you can substitute fresh minced ginger in any recipe that calls for ginger paste. A teaspoon of fresh minced ginger is equivalent to a teaspoon of ginger paste.