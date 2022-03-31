

The goal of the Bracket Gap Challenge is to draw more attention to the women’s game by encouraging people to fill out brackets, and in turn, helping to drive even more promotion, attendance, and funding.

The Bracket Gap Challenge was inspired by a recent study from Degree® that found people were over twice as likely to fill out a men’s bracket vs. a women’s, with only 12% of people filling out an NCAA® women’s tournament bracket last year. The winner will receive $25K and a $75K Donation from Degree® on their behalf to a Women’s Athletic Program of their Choice