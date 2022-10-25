Freddie Stevenson and his four siblings had to share one cheeseburger when they were kids because it’s all his single mother could afford. Now, his name is on the restaurant’s marquee advertising the new documentary based on his autobiography, “Trials to Triumph”. Stevenson shares the “cheeseburger story” with us, along with lessons learned on his journey from poverty to FSU football star to inspirational documentary star.
One cheeseburger. Five siblings. A local man’s moving story comes full circle in documentary, ‘Trials to Triumph’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
