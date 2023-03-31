The rainbow mural that Lisa Marie Thalhammer painted in Washington, D.C. was the catalyst for her upcoming travels. Her goal is to paint rainbow murals with the word “LOVE” in all 50 states over the next two years, starting in St. Petersburg. The first place she begins her mural tour will be at The Body Electric Yoga Company. She invites people to follow along her journey of painting “LOVE” on her social media.
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now