Old Fashioned Pound Cake

INGREDIENTS
- 1 c unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 6 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 c cake flour
- 2 tsp. coconut flavoring
- 2 tsp. lemon extract
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 c heavy cream, at room temperature
- 3 c granulated sugar
- Floured baking spray
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven 325F.
- Cream the butter and sugar in a large bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed for 20 minutes, or until light and fluffy.
- While the butter and sugar are creaming, measure out the remaining ingredients for the pound cake.
- In a large liquid measuring cup, whisk together the cream and flavorings and set aside.
- Whisk together the cake flour and salt in a large bowl and set aside.
- Once the butter and sugar have finished creaming, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl.
- Add the eggs one at a time with the mixer on low speed, beating well after each addition.
- Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl again.
- Let the mixture beat on low speed for 5 minutes.
- With the mixer still on low speed, add the flour mixture and the cream mixture alternately, beginning with the flour mixture and ending with the cream mixture. Mix until well blended.
- Scrape the sides of the bowl and incorporate any unmixed batter if necessary.
- Prepare a large 12-cup Bundt pan with floured baking spray.
- Pour the batter into the prepared Bundt pan until it is about 1 to 1 1/2 inches from the top. Tap the pan on the counter to ensure there are no air bubbles. (If there is remaining batter, use it to make muffins.)
- Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Insert a wooden skewer into the cake, and if there is no cake on the skewer, it is done.
- Remove the cake from the oven. Allow the cake to cool in the pan, on a wire rack, for 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle with pot holders. Place the wire rack on top of the cake pan and flip the pan over. Gently lift the pan, being careful not to remove any of the outside crust.
- Allow the cake to cool completely before wrapping.