Ocean A Global Odyssey

Affectionately dubbed “Her Deepness”, by The New Yorker magazine, Dr. Sylvia Earle, one of the world’s top experts on ocean science and conservation, shares her inspiring wisdom in NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC OCEAN: A GLOBAL ODESSY showcasing how the ocean–with its forces, habitats, creatures, and global influence–has a tremendous impact on our everyday lives.

President & Chairman of Mission Blue, Dr. Earl describes the evolution, beauty, and impact of our ocean, the challenges it faces, such as climate change, plastic, and overfishing, and the myriad ways we can help protect it. With a special focus on new discoveries in the deepest reaches of the ocean, Dr. Earle’s book reveals wonders that few have witnessed before and broadens our understanding of this essential realm of life on Earth.