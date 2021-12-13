Ocean A Global Odyssey

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Affectionately dubbed “Her Deepness”, by The New Yorker magazine, Dr. Sylvia Earle, one  of the world’s top experts on ocean science and conservation, shares her inspiring wisdom in NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC OCEAN: A GLOBAL ODESSY showcasing how the ocean–with its forces, habitats, creatures, and global influence–has a tremendous impact on our everyday lives.

President & Chairman of Mission Blue, Dr. Earl describes the evolution, beauty, and impact of our ocean, the challenges it faces, such as climate change, plastic, and overfishing, and the myriad ways we can help protect it.  With a special focus on new discoveries in the deepest reaches of the ocean, Dr. Earle’s book reveals wonders that few have witnessed before and broadens our understanding of this essential realm of life on Earth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss