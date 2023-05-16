Recipe Variations- classic backyard recipe (mayo, mustard, onuon, celery, egg, paprika), Peruvian purple (mayo, corn, peas, egg, queso fresco), French Herbed (vinaigrette, green onion, parsley, dill), BBQ (smoky spices, bacon, mayo, onion), sweet potato (lemon vinaigrette, kale, raisins, walnuts)

Key Point for all recipes- make dressing mixture while potatoes cook then add the drained hot potatoes to the mix and stir in. When potatoes are warm they will absorb and soak in the flavors more than cold potatoes. With any of these recipes they should be made the night before for optimal taste.