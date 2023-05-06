Ensalada de Nopales
Cacti Salad
Ingredients:
Nopales (cleaned, chopped, and cooked)
Chopped Tomato
Chopped red onion
Chopped cilantro
Lime
Lemon
Olive oil
Salt & Pepper
Pomegranate
Cotija cheese
To serve:
Tostadas
Corn Tortillas
by: Deanna Moore
Posted:
Updated:
