Paleo Chocolate Mug Cake
You may need to adjust the cooking time depending on the strength of your microwave. In my 900-watt microwave oven, this miracle treat is ready in 90 seconds!
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons (21 g) finely ground blanched almond flour
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa
- ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
- ⅛ teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt
- 1½ tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
Method:
- Toss the dry ingredients in a measuring cup. Stir together until uniform.
- Add the wet ingredients. Whisk together until smooth.
- Pour the batter into a microwave-safe 6- to 8-ounce mug.
- Place the mug at the center of the microwave and cook on high power for 1 to 2 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean.
- Let the cake cool for a few minutes and top with whipped coconut cream if desired.
Excerpted from Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go! © 2022 written & photographed by Michelle Tam & Henry Fong. Reproduced by permission of Andrews McMeel Publishing. All rights reserved.