Paleo Chocolate Mug Cake

You may need to adjust the cooking time depending on the strength of your microwave. In my 900-watt microwave oven, this miracle treat is ready in 90 seconds!

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons (21 g) finely ground blanched almond flour
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa
  • ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
  • ⅛ teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt
  • 1½ tablespoon maple syrup 
  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg

Method:

  1. Toss the dry ingredients in a measuring cup. Stir together until uniform.
  2. Add the wet ingredients. Whisk together until smooth.
  3. Pour the batter into a microwave-safe 6- to 8-ounce mug.
  4. Place the mug at the center of the microwave and cook on high power for 1 to 2 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean.
  5. Let the cake cool for a few minutes and top with whipped coconut cream if desired.

Excerpted from Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!  © 2022 written & photographed by Michelle Tam & Henry Fong.  Reproduced by permission of Andrews McMeel Publishing. All rights reserved.

