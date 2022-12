Actor Noah Centineo, known mostly for teen rom coms like “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, is tackling a different role alltogether in the new Netflix series, “The Recruit”, where he stars as a rookie CIA lawyer who stumbles into danger on day one on the job. Centineo shares why it’s such a significant role for him and surprises us with a shout out to one of his biggest teen fans.

“The Recruit” premieres on Netflix today.