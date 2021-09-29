No Sugar “Holy Smokes” Pumpkin Bars

Jayne Jones, aka “The No Sugar Baker”, shares her recipe for pumpkin bars that will satisfy your craving for all the flavors of Fall, even if you’re on a no-sugar diet. See recipe below.

No Sugar Baker’s Holy Smokes Pumpkin Bars!

Bar Ingredients:

2 C. All Purpose or Almond Flour

1 and ½ t. Baking Powder

1 t. Salt

2 t. Cinnamon

2 t. Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 C. Melted Butter OR 1 C. Vegetable Oil

3 Eggs

1 C. Swerve Brown

1/3 C. Swerve Granular

¼ C. Sugar Free Breakfast Maple Syrup

1 Can Pumpkin Puree (15 ounce)

2 t. Vanilla

Cream Cheese Frosting Ingredients:

8 Ounces Cream Cheese

2 C. Swerve Confections

1 T. Vanilla

½ C. Heavy Whipping Cream

Easy Directions:

Spray a 10×15 inch baking pan and set aside. In large bowl, mix the eggs, pumpkin puree, oil or butter, vanilla, syrup, Swerve Granular and Swerve Brown. In small bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, spices and salt. Add to the wet ingredients mixture. After combine, pour into baking dish and bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes. Let cool and then refrigerate for at least 2-4 hours. You can make an easy cream cheese frosting by beating all the frosting ingredients.