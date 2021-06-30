No Sugar Baker Summer Kickoff BBQ

Summer Kickoff BBQ with the No Sugar Baker

No Sugar Baker’s Jigger Marinade

Ingredients:

1 Jigger of Bourbon

½ C. Soy Sauce

½ C. Worcestershire Sauce

2 T. Garlic

1 t. Salt

2 T. Oil

1 T. Lemon Juice

3 T. Swerve Brown

Easy Directions:

  1. In large baggie, combine all ingredients. Shake it up.
  2. Add in meat (steak, chicken or pork). Let marinade overnight.
  3. Hit the grill!

No Sugar Baker’s Mom’s Bacon Broccoli Bash

Ingredients:

3 C. Fresh Broccoli, Chopped & Slightly Poached

1 C. Mayonnaise

1 T. Lemon Juice

1 ½ T. Swerve Granular

1 C. Bacon, Cooked and Chopped

¾ C. Cheddar Cheese, Grated

½ C. Red Onion, Chopped

½ C. Sunflower Seeds, Roasted and Salted

Easy Directions:

  1. In small bowl, combine lemon juice, Swerve and mayonnaise. Set aside.
  2. In large bowl, combine broccoli, bacon, cheese and red onions.
  3. Toss in salad dressing. Fold carefully in the sunflower seeds. Stir until well blended!
  4. Let chill in refrigerator overnight!
  5. Yum! Enjoy!!

No Sugar Baker’s Raspberry White Chocolate Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

1 Package Swerve Yellow Cake Mix

1 Large Package of Sugar Free White Chocolate Pudding

1 C. Sour Cream

4 Eggs

½ C. Water

½ C. Oil

2 C. Lily No Sugar Added White Chocolate Chips

1 C. Sugar Free Raspberry Preserves

Ingredients for Frosting:

8 Ounces Cream Cheese

½ C. Butter

3 C. Swerve Confections

½ – ¾ C. Heavy Whipping Cream (Possibly More If Too Thick!)

1 T. Vanilla

Easy Directions:

  1. Spray a bundt pan and set aside.
  2. In large bowl, combine all ingredients for cake but white chocolate chips and raspberry preserves.
  3. When well blended, fold in chocolate chips.
  4. Pour 1/3 batter into pan and then, add 4 dollops of the raspberry preserves on top of batter in circular drops. Then, swirl the preserves.
  5. Next add another layer of 1/3 batter.
  6. Repeat preserves process.
  7. Add final layer of batter. Bake at 350 for 50 minutes.
  8. Let cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan.
  9. Let cool.
  10. When ready to eat, beat together all frosting ingredients and frost away! Don’t worry about perfection, anything goes!

No Sugar Baker’s Deep Chocolate Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

1 Package Swerve Chocolate Cake Mix

1 Large Package of Sugar Free Chocolate Pudding

1 C. Sour Cream

4 Eggs

½ C. Water

½ C. Oil

2 C. Lily No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate Chips

Ingredients for Frosting:

8 Ounces Cream Cheese

½ C. Butter

3 C. Swerve Confections

½ – ¾ C. Heavy Whipping Cream (Possibly More If Too Thick!)

1 T. Vanilla

Easy Directions:

  1. Spray a bundt pan and set aside.
  2. In large bowl, combine all ingredients for cake but chocolate chips.
  3. When well blended, fold in chocolate chips.
  4. Pour batter into pan and bake at 350 for 50 minutes.
  5. Let cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan.
  6. Let cool.
  7. When ready to eat, beat together all frosting ingredients and frost away! Don’t worry about perfection, anything goes!

