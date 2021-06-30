No Sugar Baker Summer Kickoff BBQ

Summer Kickoff BBQ with the No Sugar Baker
No Sugar Baker’s Jigger Marinade
Ingredients:
1 Jigger of Bourbon
½ C. Soy Sauce
½ C. Worcestershire Sauce
2 T. Garlic
1 t. Salt
2 T. Oil
1 T. Lemon Juice
3 T. Swerve Brown
Easy Directions:
- In large baggie, combine all ingredients. Shake it up.
- Add in meat (steak, chicken or pork). Let marinade overnight.
- Hit the grill!
No Sugar Baker’s Mom’s Bacon Broccoli Bash
Ingredients:
3 C. Fresh Broccoli, Chopped & Slightly Poached
1 C. Mayonnaise
1 T. Lemon Juice
1 ½ T. Swerve Granular
1 C. Bacon, Cooked and Chopped
¾ C. Cheddar Cheese, Grated
½ C. Red Onion, Chopped
½ C. Sunflower Seeds, Roasted and Salted
Easy Directions:
- In small bowl, combine lemon juice, Swerve and mayonnaise. Set aside.
- In large bowl, combine broccoli, bacon, cheese and red onions.
- Toss in salad dressing. Fold carefully in the sunflower seeds. Stir until well blended!
- Let chill in refrigerator overnight!
- Yum! Enjoy!!
No Sugar Baker’s Raspberry White Chocolate Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
1 Package Swerve Yellow Cake Mix
1 Large Package of Sugar Free White Chocolate Pudding
1 C. Sour Cream
4 Eggs
½ C. Water
½ C. Oil
2 C. Lily No Sugar Added White Chocolate Chips
1 C. Sugar Free Raspberry Preserves
Ingredients for Frosting:
8 Ounces Cream Cheese
½ C. Butter
3 C. Swerve Confections
½ – ¾ C. Heavy Whipping Cream (Possibly More If Too Thick!)
1 T. Vanilla
Easy Directions:
- Spray a bundt pan and set aside.
- In large bowl, combine all ingredients for cake but white chocolate chips and raspberry preserves.
- When well blended, fold in chocolate chips.
- Pour 1/3 batter into pan and then, add 4 dollops of the raspberry preserves on top of batter in circular drops. Then, swirl the preserves.
- Next add another layer of 1/3 batter.
- Repeat preserves process.
- Add final layer of batter. Bake at 350 for 50 minutes.
- Let cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan.
- Let cool.
- When ready to eat, beat together all frosting ingredients and frost away! Don’t worry about perfection, anything goes!
No Sugar Baker’s Deep Chocolate Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
1 Package Swerve Chocolate Cake Mix
1 Large Package of Sugar Free Chocolate Pudding
1 C. Sour Cream
4 Eggs
½ C. Water
½ C. Oil
2 C. Lily No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate Chips
Ingredients for Frosting:
8 Ounces Cream Cheese
½ C. Butter
3 C. Swerve Confections
½ – ¾ C. Heavy Whipping Cream (Possibly More If Too Thick!)
1 T. Vanilla
Easy Directions:
- Spray a bundt pan and set aside.
- In large bowl, combine all ingredients for cake but chocolate chips.
- When well blended, fold in chocolate chips.
- Pour batter into pan and bake at 350 for 50 minutes.
- Let cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan.
- Let cool.
- When ready to eat, beat together all frosting ingredients and frost away! Don’t worry about perfection, anything goes!