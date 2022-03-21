We toss an eighth-place ribbon in the trash today on “Maggie and the Moms” during a spirited debate over whether every child who particpates in a sport or activity deserves a reward, even when they don’t do well. Plus, why moms lie about parenting to avoid being judged and what we tell our children is the singlemost important quality to have in life.
No, every kid shouldn’t get a trophy! The panel gets fired up today on ‘Maggie and the Moms’
