No Bake Desserts with The Dessert Diva

NO BAKE CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

1 9- ounce box of chocolate wafers ( or chocolate graham crackers-approx 14)

3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips (melted)

3/4 cup caramel sauce ( or salted caramel sauce is great too)

Pinch of salt ( more for garnish-optional)

1/4 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup macadamia nuts

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Line a 8×8 inch square baking pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Lightly spray with cooking oil.

Using a food processor, pulse chocolate wafers, or graham crackers into fine crumbs. Place in large bowl. Add melted chocolate, caramel sauce, salt and vanilla together until all crumbs are moist, and everything is well incorporated.

Transfer mix to prepared baking pan. Press down, until even. Scatter nuts all over top of brownies. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.

Place in refrigerator for at least one hour. When ready to serve, pull out of pan by grabbing foil, and cut into squares. Store in refrigerator. ENJOY!