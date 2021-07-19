No Bake Cheesecake Parfait

NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE PARFAIT

SERVES 6

This is one of my favorite summer desserts.  There’s no need to turn on the oven, and it comes together in about 15 minutes! I like to serve mine with sweet cherries in syrup or Amarena cherries, but feel free to serve it with fresh berries, macerated berries or even mango!

FOR THE GRAHAM CRUMBS:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 tablespoon sugar

Pinch salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

FOR THE CHEESECAKE MOUSSE:

16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup confectioners sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup heavy cream

Amarena cherries and juice, for serving, optional

  1. MAKE THE GRAHAM CRUMBS: In a bowl, stir the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, salt and butter with a fork until well combined; set aside.
  2. MAKE THE CHEESECAKE MOUSSE: In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, cream the cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy, scraping the sides down as needed, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add the vanilla and mix to combine.
  4. In another large bowl, whip the heavy cream to medium peaks.
  5. Fold the whipped cream into the cheese cake mixture until well combined. Transfer to a piping bag.
  6. To assemble, spoon some of the Graham Crumbs into the bottoms of 6 parfait or rocks glasses. You should use about half of the crumb mixture.
  7. Pipe a layer of Cheesecake Mousse over the crumbs. You should use about half of the mousse.
  8. Add another layer of crumbs followed by another layer of the mousse.
  9. When ready to serve, top with a cherry and a spoonful of the cherry syrup.

NOTES:

  • These are best eaten the day they’re made.

