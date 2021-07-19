No Bake Cheesecake Parfait

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile neurosurgeon charged with manslaughter in a deadly car crash that killed a med student last year is expected back in court Monday.

According to a motion filed through his lawyer, Jonathan Nakhla is asking the state for permission to leave Alabama for a family vacation. The motion says Nakhla wants to travel to South Carolina for a week and a half, will stay with in-laws, and won't operate a vehicle.