NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE PARFAIT
SERVES 6
This is one of my favorite summer desserts. There’s no need to turn on the oven, and it comes together in about 15 minutes! I like to serve mine with sweet cherries in syrup or Amarena cherries, but feel free to serve it with fresh berries, macerated berries or even mango!
FOR THE GRAHAM CRUMBS:
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 tablespoon sugar
Pinch salt
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
FOR THE CHEESECAKE MOUSSE:
16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
3/4 cup confectioners sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup heavy cream
Amarena cherries and juice, for serving, optional
- MAKE THE GRAHAM CRUMBS: In a bowl, stir the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, salt and butter with a fork until well combined; set aside.
- MAKE THE CHEESECAKE MOUSSE: In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, cream the cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy, scraping the sides down as needed, about 5 minutes.
- Add the vanilla and mix to combine.
- In another large bowl, whip the heavy cream to medium peaks.
- Fold the whipped cream into the cheese cake mixture until well combined. Transfer to a piping bag.
- To assemble, spoon some of the Graham Crumbs into the bottoms of 6 parfait or rocks glasses. You should use about half of the crumb mixture.
- Pipe a layer of Cheesecake Mousse over the crumbs. You should use about half of the mousse.
- Add another layer of crumbs followed by another layer of the mousse.
- When ready to serve, top with a cherry and a spoonful of the cherry syrup.
NOTES:
- These are best eaten the day they’re made.