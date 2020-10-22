NFL’s Environmental Efforts in Tampa Bay

In conjunction with the Tampa Parks and Recreation, NFL Green and the Super Bowl Host Committee built sand dunes at Picnic Island to help prevent erosion and protect against storm damage. Volunteers and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful planted those sand dunes with 900 plants including sea oats, dune sunflowers, railroad vine, muhly grass and cordgrass to help prevent erosion. Volunteers worked in small groups and followed safety protocols as a precaution against COVID19.

Other planned community greening projects include a large mangrove restoration project at Picnic Island, a beautification project to create a pollinator garden at Veterans Memorial Park, a large tree planting at the Boys & Girls Club in Wimauma, creation of a vegetable garden and community compost project at the Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Environmental Education Center at Reed Park, native plantings and cleanups at Lowry Park and at McKay Bay Nature Park, and one of the most innovative Super Bowl environmental projects, the continued restoration of a Florida coral reef.

The coral restoration project unites the Super Bowl host communities of Miami and Tampa Bay. For Super Bowl LIV 100 corals were planted to restore a reef off of Miami’s coast in honor of the NFL’s 100th season and military veterans. The corals are thriving and recently spawned, indicating the vitality of the reef. Under the direction of Force Blue, the reef restoration project is being expanded for Super Bowl LV to become 100 Yards of Hope as a football field sized coral restoration project is created with corals grown at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa and the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School.

“We’ve had a tremendous number of partners join in the effort to ensure these impactful community projects are implemented even during these unprecedented times,” said Susan Groh, Associate Director of NFL Green. “Planting trees, creating greenspace and enhancing the natural environment is something the NFL has been doing around its tentpole events for over 15 years.”

Supporting the NFL’s community greening efforts in the Tampa Bay area are Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, The Florida Aquarium, NFL partners Verizon, Oikos Triple Zero and Castrol, and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee Sustainability Program presented by TECO.

The coral restoration project also includes Force Blue, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program, University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School and Rescue a Reef Program, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Tervis and others as government, public and private partners work together to restore the national treasure that is Florida’s coral reef.

About NFL Green

The National Football League has incorporated environmental projects into the management of Super Bowl for nearly 30 years. NFL Green is the NFL’s sustainability platform. Carried out in partnership with the local Super Bowl Host Committee, the program aims to reduce the environmental impact of Super Bowl events and leave a positive “green” legacy in host communities. These efforts include food recovery and distribution, recycling and solid waste management, recovery and donation of event and building materials, urban forestry projects, the use of “green energy” to power events and Super Kids-Super Sharing, a Super Bowl community initiative that works to put books, sports equipment and school supplies into the hands of local children.