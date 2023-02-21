Talking about issues like sex trafficking, child abuse and mental health can be difficult for parents, but the new television series “The Advocate” addresses all of that in a serious yet simple way. Nicole Abisinio wrote, directed and starred in every episode of the show, which is streaming on Pure Flix. She and actor Wade Williams discussed the value the series brings to families.
New TV series filmed entirely in Tampa Bay is a must-see for parents
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
