New Study on Healthcare Attitudes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - If you're still looking for that perfect pumpkin to carve, paint, or even just for decoration, the Great Pumpkin Patch in Seminole Heights will be open through Halloween day.

There are hundreds of pumpkins, gourds and even "specialty" heirloom pumpkins available at the patch, located at the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church at 6111 N Central Avenue. Another shipment of pumpkins was delivered to the patch over the weekend.