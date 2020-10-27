New Port Richey: Best of the Best

Daytime
For more information go to: www.downtownnpr.org and you can see some of the Best of the Best

Our Best of the Best Tampa Bay Winners:

LevelBusinessCategory
SilverThe Social NPRBest Rooftop Restaurant
GoldKazu’sBest Sushi Restaurant
GoldWhite HeronBest Tea Room
SilverCRBCBest Brewery/Brewpub
GoldFitgerald’sBest Irish Bar
GoldBourbon on MainBest Live Music Bar
GoldSullivan’sBest Neighborhood Bar
SilverAvril’s FlowersBest Florist
GoldLis’s PiecesBest Gift Shop
SilverElla’s BoutiqueBest Women’s Boutique/Store
GoldRichey Suncoast TheatreBest Local Theater
SilverMaharajhBest Acupuncture

