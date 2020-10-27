New Port Richey: Best of the Best

For more information go to: www.downtownnpr.org and you can see some of the Best of the Best
Our Best of the Best Tampa Bay Winners:
|Level
|Business
|Category
|Silver
|The Social NPR
|Best Rooftop Restaurant
|Gold
|Kazu’s
|Best Sushi Restaurant
|Gold
|White Heron
|Best Tea Room
|Silver
|CRBC
|Best Brewery/Brewpub
|Gold
|Fitgerald’s
|Best Irish Bar
|Gold
|Bourbon on Main
|Best Live Music Bar
|Gold
|Sullivan’s
|Best Neighborhood Bar
|Silver
|Avril’s Flowers
|Best Florist
|Gold
|Lis’s Pieces
|Best Gift Shop
|Silver
|Ella’s Boutique
|Best Women’s Boutique/Store
|Gold
|Richey Suncoast Theatre
|Best Local Theater
|Silver
|Maharajh
|Best Acupuncture