Three back-to-back episodes of “Kennedy” will premeire on November 18 at 8 p.m. on The HISTORY Channel. The eight-part series directed by Ashton Gleckman will feature new interviews and archival footage to reveal JFK’s legacy for a new generation.
New JFK docuseries set to premiere ahead of the 60th anniversary of his assassination
by: Farron Hipp
