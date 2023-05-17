Now that the American Cancer Society has changed the recommended age to begin regular colonoscopies from 50 to 45, we take you through process with the director of our health show, Bloom, Terrance Middlebrooks. Just back from his first colonoscopy, we chat about the experience and the importance of screenings for early cancer detection and prevention. We also trade stories about living the “sports parent” life. From coaching our kids’ teams to shuttling them to games to trying to restrain ourselves on the sidelines, there’s never a dull moment.