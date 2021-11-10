New Cookbook: “Scrumptious”

SALMON FRESCA
Prep: 10 minutes • Cook: 20 minutes • Serves 4
This salmon was inspired by a meal at a local Italian restaurant. The first time I made it, the flavors were magical, and I immediately put this recipe in my tried-and-true file. Fresh salmon topped with tomatoes, a balsamic glaze, and feta sits on top of a basil vinaigrette.
Salmon
- 4 Salmon Fillets (approximately 5-ounce each)
- kosher salt and ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup spinach
- 2 tablespoons chopped basil
Vinaigrette
- 5 tablespoons basil pesto
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
Toppings
- ¼ cup chopped grape tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
- balsamic glaze
1. Season salmon fillets with salt and pepper.
2. In a large skillet, heat butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Add
salmon. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until desired doneness.
Transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.
3. Prepare vinaigrette. In a small bowl, stir together basil pesto and red wine
vinegar. Add 1 tablespoon vinaigrette to a medium skillet and set the rest
aside.
4. Add spinach and basil to skillet with vinaigrette. Cook over medium heat for
2 to 3 minutes or until spinach starts to wilt.
5. To serve, spoon 1 tablespoon vinaigrette on each plate. Place warm salmon
on top. Place ¼ of the spinach mixture on top of the salmon. Sprinkle with
about 1 tablespoon chopped tomato and ½ tablespoon feta cheese on each
fillet. Drizzle with balsamic glaze.