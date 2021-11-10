New Cookbook: “Scrumptious”

SALMON FRESCA

Prep: 10 minutes  •  Cook: 20 minutes  •  Serves 4

This salmon was inspired by a meal at a local Italian restaurant. The first time I made it, the flavors were magical, and I immediately put this recipe in my tried-and-true file. Fresh salmon topped with tomatoes, a balsamic glaze, and feta sits on top of a basil vinaigrette.

Salmon

  • 4 Salmon Fillets (approximately 5-ounce each) 
  • kosher salt and ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil

Vinaigrette

  • 5 tablespoons basil pesto
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Toppings

  • ¼ cup chopped grape tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
  • balsamic glaze

1. Season salmon fillets with salt and pepper.

2. In a large skillet, heat butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Add  

    salmon. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until desired doneness.

    Transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

3. Prepare vinaigrette. In a small bowl, stir together basil pesto and red wine

    vinegar. Add 1 tablespoon vinaigrette to a medium skillet and set the rest

    aside.

4. Add spinach and basil to skillet with vinaigrette. Cook over medium heat for

    2 to 3 minutes or until spinach starts to wilt.

5. To serve, spoon 1 tablespoon vinaigrette on each plate. Place warm salmon

    on top. Place ¼ of the spinach mixture on top of the salmon. Sprinkle with

    about 1 tablespoon chopped tomato and ½ tablespoon feta cheese on each

    fillet. Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

