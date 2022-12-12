New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower was given permission to write the first authorized biography of late Hollywood star and activist Elizabeth Taylor. “Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamour of an Icon” uses never-before-seen letters, pictures and more than 200 interviews with family and friends to tell a complete story of her life. The book is available for purchase today.
New biography goes in more depth about Elizabeth Taylor than ever before
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
