Actor Brian White chats with us about his role in the movie NEVER HEARD streaming now on Pureflix.com

White plays an attorney hired to represent a man who is serving time for murder he did not commit. The quest for justice is especially urgent because the convicted man’s son is headed down a bad path and needs his father to help guide him. It’s a positive story about the impact of fathers– a message that is very important to White, whose father– NBA Hall of Famer Jo Jo White– had an immense impact on his life.