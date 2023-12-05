Welcome to Riverdale, India! We speak with Zoya Akhtar, director of the new Netflix movie, The Archies, about her spin on the classic Archie Comics. Set in India with Indian actors playing the familiar roles of Archie, Veronica and the rest of the gang, the musical has a new feel and flavor, but tells a timeless, wholesome, coming-of-age story, perfect for the whole family to enjoy. The Archies premieres on December 7th on Netflix.