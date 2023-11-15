Actor Mark Harmon first met retired NCIS Special Agent Leon Carroll Jr. on the set of the hit true crime show NCIS. The pair have teamed up again to publish a non-fiction book about a Japanese spy and a Japanese American spy hunter. “Ghosts of Honolulu” is available wherever books are sold.
‘NCIS’ star Mark Harmon teams up with real NCIS agent to publish an untold story of Pearl Harbor
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
