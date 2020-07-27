NBA Season

The NBA is sheltering in place at Disney World amid a spike in novel coronavirus cases in Florida. The 22 invited teams will play eight regular season games each between July 30 and Aug. 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. The games, which will be played without fans at three gyms within a protected bubble, will count toward each team’s regular season record and determine seeding for the playoffs, which will begin Aug. 17.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes is quarantining with the NBA. He shared his observations from his unique inside-the-bubble perspective.
Chris Haynes joined Yahoo Sports after stints covering the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. You can follow the Fresno State alum on Twitter (@ChrisBHaynes) and Instagram (chrisbhaynesnba).
