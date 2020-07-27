NBA Season

Countries like Venezuela currently need a little extra help in their fight with COVID-19, and the Wayuu Taya Foundation has an initiative that helps both Venezuela and the US at the same time, but we need your help to shine a light on the program and aid these countries in need. Activist, actress, and model Patricia Velasquez is spearheading the One for One program, a very important initiative with her nonprofit, the Wayuu Taya Foundation. After already supplying hundreds of masks, this program provides a mask to a vulnerable child in need for every piece of Wayuu Taya Foundation merchandise that is purchased. PRESS HERE to learn more about the foundation and the One for One program at the 4:58 mark.

Best known for her work as an actress (The Mummy, The Curse of La Llorona,) and model, Patricia created The Wayuu Taya Foundation as a way to give back to Venezuela, where she spent part of her childhood. Currently, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and closed borders, the Indigenous people of Venezuela are lacking access to water, electricity, gas, and sewage, which has led to the spreading of disease, viruses, and malnutrition. In addition to the Wayuu Taya Foundation’s One for One program, Patricia recently headed to the Columbian border to provide aid and support as part of Richard Branson’s Venezuela Aid Live.