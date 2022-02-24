Naturally, Delicious Dinners

Winter Banana Nog
SERVES 4
Dates are such a wonderful sugar-free sweetener because they are delicious and good for you! They are rich in antioxidants that support brain, eye, and heart health.

GATHER
2 large ripe bananas
2 cups vanilla coconut yogurt
8 to 10 Medjool dates, halved and pitted
2 generous pinches of freshly grated nutmeg
2 pinches of sea salt, more to taste
2 cups ice

MAKE IT
Place all of the ingredients into a blender. Blend on high, adding the ice cubes until completely smooth.
Add 1–2 tablespoons of cold water if needed to adjust consistency and an additional pinch of salt to taste, if desired

