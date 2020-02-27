National Strawberry Day

Fresh Florida strawberries will be making a limited time, special appearance at select Tampa Bay restaurants during a month-long dining promotion from Feb. 15 – March 15. Chefs will create dishes exclusively served at their respective restaurants to celebrate the latest crop of the bright red berries and to treat guests to tasty new ways to enjoy this delicious fruit in salads, entrees, desserts and even a sweet tea. “Plant City is the nation’s Winter Strawberry Capital so this is the perfect time to enjoy freshly picked berries. The Florida Strawberry Growers Association has partnered with leading restaurants throughout the Tampa Bay area to create wonderful new ways for everyone to enjoy our locally grown berries,” said Sue Harrell, director of marketing, Florida Strawberry Growers Association. FSGA represents owners of more than 11,000 acres of berries. For information about this industry, and the month-long promotion, go to: https://floridastrawberry.org. Participating restaurants creating culinary treats featuring fresh Florida strawberries for the month-long promotion are as follows: Bulla Gastrobar (Tampa) Mel Y Mato (Fresh Burrata, Florida Strawberries, Honey, Walnuts, Orange Confit), Rose Florida Strawberry Sangria Johnson Barbecue (Plant City) Brisket Berry Taco, Florida Strawberry Cobbler, Smoked Pork Loin with Florida Strawberry Jalapeño Basalmic Drizzle, Florida Strawberry Sweet Tea, Florida Strawberry Lemonade Noble Crust (St. Petersburg/4th Street) Florida Strawberry Arugula Salad (Florida Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Tarragon Vinaigrette), Buttermilk Creme Brûlée, “Boozy” Glazed Florida Strawberries, Fresh Whipped Cream, Shortbread Cookies Noble Crust (Carrollwood) Florida Strawberry Arugula Salad (Florida Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Tarragon Vinaigrette), Buttermilk Creme Brûlée, “Boozy” Glazed Florida Strawberries, Fresh Whipped Cream, Shortbread Cookies Oggi Italian (Tampa) Florida Strawberry Chicken Cordon Bleu, Florida Strawberry Cannoli Parfait Oggi Pizzeria & Market (Tampa) Florida Strawberry Gelato Sundae Qualified restaurant guests (must be 21 or older) are invited to participate in a social media selfie contest by taking photos of themselves posed with the dishes they order and posting the images on the Florida Strawberry Growers Association’s Instagram account, and on each restaurant’s individual Instagram account, tagging the images @Flastrawberries and using this hashtag: #2020FlaStrawberry. The grand prize winner will enjoy a VIP weekend for two at the TradeWinds Island Resort on St. Pete Beach as well as $300 worth of gift cards from the participating restaurants. The second place winner receives restaurant gift cards totaling $200. For complete contest rules go to: https://events.floridastrawberry.org/restaurant-month/contest-rules/.

