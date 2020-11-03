National Sandwich Day ideas with The Deviled Pig

Jennifer Daskevich, co-owner of The Deviled Pig, assembled three tasty options you can try to celebrate National Sandwich Day.

Try these recipes to Celebrate National Sandwich Day

Pimiento Cheese Spread PBLT

A southern twist on a classic BLT with Pimiento Cheese Spread. With so few ingredients in this PBLT the quality and type of each ingredient is vital – no grape tomatoes, thin crackly bacon or fancy lettuce here – choose your ingredients carefully. Select a hearty white bread like potato or country loaf, a thick cut bacon that will give your sandwich some “meat”, a crispy lettuce, and slice some ripe juicy tomatoes (don’t forget to season them separately). Add thoughtful sandwich construction and you have the perfect sandwich.

Makes 2 Sandwiches

Ingredients

8 pieces thick center cut bacon 4 slices potato bread or hearty country bread 1 vine ripe tomato cut into four slices Kosher salt 4 fresh bib lettuce leaves 1/2 cup Price*s Original Southern Style Pimiento Cheese Spread

Preparation

For Bacon:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Put the bacon on a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for approximately 20 minutes until rendered and crispy but not well done. Blot bacon with paper towel to remove excess grease. Cut in half.

For Bread:

Brush rendered bacon fat on both sides of bread and toast under broiler. When top side is toasted flip and toast second side.

To Assemble PBLT:

Spread all bread slices with 2 tablespoons Southern Style Pimiento Cheese Spread. Place four bacon halves on top of two of the slices of bread with pimiento cheese spread lining up a fatty side against a meaty side. Place one leaf bibb lettuce on top of the bacon. Lay two tomato slices on top of lettuce and salt. Lay second leaf bibb lettuce on top of tomatoes. Put four more bacon halves on top of lettuce lining up as above. Top with remaining bread slice – cheese side down.

Prosciutto and Burrata with Fig

This sandwich embodies what I love about sandwiches. Take great quality pre-made ingredients and combine them together to make something that is greater than the sum of its parts. This comes together like we want a fast sandwich to – just as fast as a bologna sandwich – but by elevating the ingredients we take it to another world.

Ingredients

Great Bread (our choice a soft French baguette)

Good quality olive oil (garlic flavored if you want)

Fig Jam (you can find it in most gourmet grocery stores)

Burrata Cheese

Baby Arugula

Thin Sliced Prosciutto

Balsamic Reduction

To Assemble:

Hollow out about an inch of the bread and brush the inside of the bread with olive oil and toast in the oven to give it a little crunch.

Spread a light layer of the fig jam on the bottom and top piece of bread. Spread on the burrata pushing down into the bottom well. Top with arugula and then sliced prosciutto. Drizzle with a bit of balsamic glaze.

Slice and enjoy.

Lee Ann Whippen’s Pirate Shipwreck Sandwich at the Deviled Pig

Deviled Pig’s Pitmaster Lee Ann Whippen combines sandwich balance and construction perfectly in the Deviled Pig’s Most popular signature sandwich – The Pirate Shipwreck Sandwich.

Starting off with La Segunda Fresh Baked Cuban Bread, the sandwich is layered with Compart Duroc pork belly bacon, pulled pork, and smoked turkey on a bed of freshly made coleslaw and drizzled with pitmaster Whippen’s housemade tangy Pirate Mustard BBQ sauce. A perfect way to celebrate National Sandwich Day or any day.