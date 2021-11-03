Celebrate National Sandwich Day with Recipes from World Sandwich Champ, Founder of Sandwich America, and Owner of Deviled Pig here in SouthTampa – Jennifer A. Daskevich

November 3 is National Sandwich Day – it is also the birthday of the 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu. So how are these two connected? The story goes that John Montagu, The Fourth Earl of Sandwich, was an avid gambler and one night he didn’t want to stop playing to eat – but was hungry. He instructed his cook to bring him “beef in bread” so that he could hold it in one hand and keep gambling the night away. Others soon began asking for “what Sandwich is having” and the rest, as they say, is history.

No matter the source of the name, Americans have truly made sandwiches their own. Sandwiches are every meal, every occasion, casual, elevated and are inspired by every culture and way of life.

Let’s Hoagie!!

Jennifer honors sandwich’s every day at The Deviled Pig right here in Tampa. This past July Deviled Pig and Jennifer were recognized for their sandwich creations on Cooking Channels Food Paradise, Season 15, episode 4 – ‘Smokin.

Here are some sandwich tips from the World Sandwich Champion Herself

Make sure the bread to ingredient ratio is balanced

Toast the bread or create a barrier between the bread and wet ingredients so the bread does not fall apart

Have a variety of textures

Include fat, acid, fresh, salty – to hit all of the taste buds

Build a strong sandwich structure

Have staples on hand that give you a lot of flavor and bang in one schmear or dollop (fresh made pickles, pimento cheese)

Get creative with classics

Here are some sandwiches incorporating these sandwich tips.

PBLT (Pimiento Cheese Spread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato)

A southern twist on a classic BLT with Price*s Pimiento Cheese Spread. With so few ingredients in this PBLT the quality of each ingredient is vital – no grape tomatoes, thin crackly bacon or fancy lettuce here – choose your ingredients carefully. Select a hearty white bread like potato or country loaf, a thick cut bacon that will give your sandwich some “meat”, a crispy lettuce, and slice some ripe juicy tomatoes (don’t forget to season them separately). Add thoughtful sandwich construction and you have the perfect canvas for his delicious PBLT.

Portions: 2

Serving Size: 1 Sandwich

Ingredients

8 pieces thick center cut bacon 4 slices potato bread or hearty country bread 1 vine ripe tomato cut into four slices Kosher salt 4 fresh bib lettuce leaves 1/2 cup Price*s Original Pimiento Cheese Spread or Southern Style Pimiento Cheese Spread

Preparation

For Bacon:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Put the bacon on a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for approximately 20 minutes until rendered and crispy but not well done. Blot bacon with towel to remove excess grease. Cut in half.

For Bread:

Brush rendered bacon fat on both sides of bread and toast under broiler. When top side is toasted flip and toast second side.

To Assemble PBLT:

Spread all bread slices with 2 tablespoons Price*s Original or Southern Style Pimiento Cheese Spread. Place four bacon halves on top of two of the slices of bread with pimiento cheese spread lining up a fatty side against a meaty side. Place one leaf bibb lettuce on top of the bacon. Lay two tomato slices on top of lettuce and salt. Lay second leaf bibb lettuce on top of tomatoes. Put four more bacon halves on top of lettuce lining up as above. Top with remaining bread slice – cheese side down.





Jenn’s Pretty Pickles:

Having house made pickles on hand is the perfect way to add zing to any sandwich. Here are some easy recipes:

“In a Pickle” is an idiom used to describe being in a difficult situation. It has been used to describe the situation in baseball when a runner is trapped between bases. As my friends know I love baseball so I love this reference.

But I promise there is nothing difficult about these quick pickling recipes which can add zing to many dishes including your summer barbecue. I started with the pickled red onions and then experimented with different vegetables and different vinegars. The possibilities are limitless.

If you follow these basic ratios you can pickle a variety of fruits and vegetables. Carrots, tomatoes, cherries, pineapple, radishes, daikon, and many many more!!

Basic Ratios:

1 Cup Vegetables

1 Cup Vinegar

1/4-1/2 Cup Sugar

1/4 Cup Water

1 1/2 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

Desired Spices

Pickled Red Onions or Shallots

1 Cup Sliced Red Onions or Shallots

1 Cup Red Wine Vinegar

1/4 Cup Sugar

1/4 Cup Water

1 1/2 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

2 Bay Leaves Torn

10 Coriander Pods

10 Pink Peppercorns

10 Mustard Seeds

Put sugar then rest of ingredients in saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add onions. Simmer for 5 minutes then remove from heat.

Pickled Jalapenos

1 Cup Sliced Jalapenos (if you want it spicy put all seeds in if you want it less spicy remove some seeds)

1 Cup Apple Vinegar

1/4 Cup Sugar

1/4 Cup Water

1 1/2 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

10 Coriander Pods

10 Pink Peppercorns

Put sugar then rest of ingredients in saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add onions. Simmer for 5 minutes then remove from heat.

Pickled Persian Cucumbers

1 Cup Sliced Persian Cucumbers

1 Cup Rice Wine Vinegar

1/4 Cup Sugar

1/4 Cup Water

1 1/2 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

10 Coriander Pods

10 Pink Peppercorns

10 Peppercorns

Put sugar then rest of ingredients in saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add cucumbers. Simmer for 1 minute then remove from heat.

Not only are these pickled veggies delicious but they are beautiful.

Deviled Pig Sandwiches Featured on

Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise – Season 15 – Episode 4

Deviled Pig Queban Sandwich

We put the Q in Cuban with our take on a classic.

Pirate Mustard Sauce

Pulled Pork

Brisket

Bologna

Swiss Cheese

Pickle Trio

Cuban Bread

Spread mustard sauce on bottom bread. Place bologna, then brisket, then pulled pork top with pickle trio, then mustard sauce, then Swiss cheese then press and enjoy.

Deviled Pig Pirate Shipwreck Sandwich

Pirate Mustard Sauce

Southern Coleslaw

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Porkbelly

Pulled Pork

Cuban Bread

Butter for Toasting

Cut the bread, spread with butter and toast inside of both pieces. Put mustard sauce on the bottom half of bread. Put a bed of coleslaw on bottom half. Top with sliced turkey, porkbelly, and pulled pork. Drizzle mustard sauce over and place top half of bread on top.

About the Guest Chef:

As an award winning competitive cook, lawyer, restaurant owner, wine sommelier, award winning food photographer and foodie entrepreneur – Jennifer’s life is more than a “Little Gourmet Everyday.”



In addition to multiple TV appearances, most recently on Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise with Deviled Pig Restaurant and the Pirate Shipwreck Sandwich, and Queban Sandwich and also including her winning role in FYI’s Original Series “World Food Championships”, Jennifer competes and wins major competitions regularly. Jennifer is the World Sandwich Champion and the Chevron Game Day Chef of the Year amongst many wins.

With her love of sandwich’s Jennifer founded @sandwichamerica where sandwich lovers can join together.

Jennifer is the owner of the Deviled Pig, located right here in South Tampa at 3307 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33602. info@deviledpig.com, www.deviledpig.com