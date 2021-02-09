National Pizza Day

Sweet Jerk Chicken Pizza

By: Chef Huda Mu’min

What You Need

1 pound pizza dough | store bought

1/2 cup pizza sauce | your choice

1/4 cup roasted red peppers

8 ounces mozzarella | low-moisture | shredded

1 1/4 cups chicken breast | cooked | chopped or shredded

1/2 cup Just Savor Jerk Sauce*

1/2 cup Vidalia onions | thinly sliced or small diced

1/2 cup sliced pineapple | canned or fresh

1/2 cup yellow and green bell peppers | thinly sliced or small diced

*Just Savor Jerk Sauce

2 tablespoons Just Savor Sweet Jerk seasoning

3/4 cup pineapple juice

1-2 tablespoons brown sugar | to taste

Combine all ingredients for the jerk sauce in a small bowl and whisk. Placed cooked chicken in a

bowl and toss in the jerk sauce until coated. Set aside until for at least 15 minutes.

What To Do

Preheat the oven and prep dough according to pizza dough packaging instructions.

Place roasted red peppers and pizza sauce in the food processor and blend until combined (small

chucks in the sauce are fine), salt and pepper to taste if needed. Spread roasted pepper marinara

sauce evenly across the pizza crust, leaving about 1/2 to 1 inch of space from the edge of the

crust depending on your crust preference.

Top with mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, Vidalia onions, pineapples, and bell peppers.

Make sure to spread out toppings evenly for even cooking.



Bake according to dough baking instructions and until cheese is evenly melted and bubbly. Let

rest for 2-3 minutes, carefully cut and serve hot and Enjoy!

Berries & Chocolate Pizza

Recipe By: Chef Huda Mu’min

What You Need

pizza dough | store bought

2 tablespoons butter | melted

1/4 cup Nutella chocolate hazelnut spread | room temperature

1/4 cup fresh strawberries | quartered or halved

1/4 cup fresh raspberries | halved

2 tablespoons dark chocolate | shaved

Fresh mint | garnish | optional

What To Do

Preheat the oven and prep dough according to pizza dough packaging instructions.

Before placing in the oven to bake, brush with melted butter. Once done baking,

remove from oven, let rest for 2-3 minutes.

While the crust is still hot, carefully spread a thin layer of Nutella or chocolatehazelnut

spread on the crust. Layer on strawberries, raspberries then generously

shave chocolate on the dessert pizza. Lightly garnish with fresh mint, and Enjoy!

