Asian Teriyaki Meatballs w/ Scallions & Toasted Sesame Seeds
Serves 4-6
Meatballs:
Ingredients:
1lb Ground Beef (80×20)
1lb Ground Pork (Not Seasoned)
1 Bunch Fresh Scallions (Wash, Towel Dried & Chopped Thin)
1Tbls. Ground Ginger
1Tbls. Ground Onion Powder
1Tbls. Ground Garlic Powder
1Tbls Hoisin Sauce
2 Whole Eggs
1.5 Panko Bread Crumbs
1Tbls. Sesame Seeds
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
Directions:
- Pre-Heat Oven to 375’
- In Large Mixing Bowl Put All Ingredients, Mix Really Well w/ Hands Until Everything is Incorporated Together.
- Take a 3oz Ice Cream Scooper & Spray Inside w/ Non-Stick Spray. Scoop Meatballs onto a parchment lined sheet pan.
- Spray Non-Stick Spray Over Before Entering Oven for 25 Minutes
- Take Out & Add to Your Sauce
- Either in Stock Pot for Simmering on Low 1hr or Crockpot on low 3hrs.
Asian Teriyaki Sauce:
Ingredients:
1 Cup Water
5 Tbsp. Brown Sugar (Light)
¼ Cup Soy
2 Tbls. Honey
1Tbls. Ground Ginger
1 Clove Garlic (Minced)
1 Tbls. Spoon Corn Starch & 2 oz Water (Mix Together Make A Slurry)
Directions:
- Combine the 1 cup water, brown sugar, soy sauce, honey, garlic, and ginger in a medium saucepan and set over medium heat.
- In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch with the 1/4 cup water and whisk until dissolved. Add the cornstarch mixture to the saucepan.
- Heat the sauce until it thickens to your desired thickness. If the sauce becomes too thick, add more water to thin it out.