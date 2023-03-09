Asian Teriyaki Meatballs w/ Scallions & Toasted Sesame Seeds  

Serves 4-6

Meatballs:

Ingredients:

1lb Ground Beef (80×20)

1lb Ground Pork (Not Seasoned)

1 Bunch Fresh Scallions (Wash, Towel Dried & Chopped Thin)

1Tbls. Ground Ginger

1Tbls. Ground Onion Powder

1Tbls. Ground Garlic Powder

1Tbls Hoisin Sauce

2 Whole Eggs

1.5 Panko Bread Crumbs

1Tbls. Sesame Seeds

Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

  • Pre-Heat Oven to 375’
  • In Large Mixing Bowl Put All Ingredients, Mix Really Well w/ Hands Until Everything is Incorporated Together.
  • Take a 3oz Ice Cream Scooper & Spray Inside w/ Non-Stick Spray. Scoop Meatballs onto a parchment lined sheet pan.
  • Spray Non-Stick Spray Over Before Entering Oven for 25 Minutes
  • Take Out & Add to Your Sauce
  • Either in Stock Pot for Simmering on Low 1hr or Crockpot on low 3hrs.

Asian Teriyaki Sauce:

Ingredients:

1 Cup Water

5 Tbsp. Brown Sugar (Light)

¼ Cup Soy

2 Tbls. Honey

1Tbls. Ground Ginger

1 Clove Garlic (Minced)

1 Tbls. Spoon Corn Starch & 2 oz Water (Mix Together Make A Slurry)

Directions:

  • Combine the 1 cup water, brown sugar, soy sauce, honey, garlic, and ginger in a medium saucepan and set over medium heat.
  • In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch with the 1/4 cup water and whisk until dissolved. Add the cornstarch mixture to the saucepan.
  • Heat the sauce until it thickens to your desired thickness. If the sauce becomes too thick, add more water to thin it out.