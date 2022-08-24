ANASTASIA TOTTY

Position: Le Chat Educator

Anastasia Totty is an international nail educator and brand ambassador for LeChat Nail Care Products. She has 13 years of experience in the beauty industry and is a veteran competitor with over 20 winning trophies in Nailpro World Competitions and Bronner Brothers Beauty Show.

Originally from Eastern Europe she worked and trained in Russia, Ukraine and Moldova and for the last 7 years has been living in the US. In 2019 she joined Team LeChat and started sharing her passion for nail art and all the things she learned over the years. “ I am incredibly excited to share all my knowledge and little tips and tricks with my fellow nail divas! My forte is creating fun and easy salon style nail art and being able to recreate almost any wild idea my clients bring me!”