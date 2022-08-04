An interview not to be missed with former Wisconsin governor Martin J. Schreiber, as he shares the wisdom and lessons he learned from caring for his wife as she transformed into a person he no longer recognized over 18 years of battling Alzheimer’s Disease. He details the journey in his new book, My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver.
‘My Two Elaines’: a former governor opens up about his wife’s journey with Alzheimer’s Disease
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
