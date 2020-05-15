My Pinewood Kitchen Cookbook

Prebiotic Blueberry Almond Salad

Makes 4 servings

Blueberries are truly one of the best things we can all eat a couple of times a week. Luckily, during the season, our blueberry bushes bring out tiny kitchen bushels of abundance. We make this salad at least once a week when blueberries are in season. Folks are always super impressed, and I tell them this is the easiest salad you will ever make. I love adding leftover quinoa to salads because it gives it something extra in terms of taste, texture, and nutrition. You can also skip the goat cheese and add chicken and toss in cooked chickpeas and apple slices – YUM!

FOR THE DRESSING

½ cup fresh blueberries

¼ cup rice vinegar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

4 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons local honey*

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt (to taste)

Freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

Substitutions: *If watching sugar, use an equivalent amount of stevia.

FOR THE SALAD

6 cups mixed greens

1½ cups fresh blueberries

¼ cup finely sliced red onions

½ cup toasted almonds

2 grilled chicken breasts, chopped (optional)**

½ cup cooked quinoa (optional)

¼ cup goat cheese or almond cheese, crumbled

Substitutions: **If meat free, replace with sliced avocado.

Place the dressing ingredients in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. In a medium bowl, toss together the greens, blueberries, onions, almonds, chicken (if using), and quinoa (if using). Top with the cheese and drizzle with the dressing. Serve immediately.

Mee McCormick is a real food maven, community food advocate, a restaurateur, a rancher, a mother, and the author of My Kitchen Cure: How I Cooked My Way Out of Chronic Autoimmune Disease with Whole Foods and Healing Recipes. When Mee isn’t running her restaurant or working on her biodynamic farm, she is touring the country as a speaker and community kitchen organizer. She has appeared on national and local TV, on radio and in print nationwide. She is a regular on-air contributor to Today In Nashville and a vital part of the Nashville restaurant scene.

Visit: www.meemccormick.com or www.pinewoodkitchenandmercantile.com.

