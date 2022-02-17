‘My Mom, Your Dad’: the new show where single parents are set up on dates… by their children!

Mother and son duo, Stephanie and Brennen Varone, join us to talk about their experience on the new reality dating series, “My Mom, Your Dad” (HBO Max), where single parents are nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.
